Video of Black man’s arrest puts London police in spotlight

LONDON (AP) — One London police officer has been suspended and another given restricted duties after a video circulating on social media appeared to show an officer kneeling on a Black man’s neck during an arrest. Footage of the arrest in north London on Thursday shows two officers holding down the handcuffed man. At the beginning of the 2 minute and 20 second clip, one of the officers appears to be applying pressure to the man’s neck with his knee. The struggling man on the ground can be heard shouting, “Get off me … get off my neck.“ The incident has been referred to the independent office that reviews police conduct complaints in England and Wales.