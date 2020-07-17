Winona woman killed in crash identified

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Crawford County authorities release the name of a Winona woman killed in a crash on Highway 35 early Thursday morning.

Sheriff Dale McCullick said that Carolyn Kryzer, 34, died when the Dodge Durango she was driving collided head-on with an oncoming semi about three miles south of Lynxville around 3:16 a.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was identified as David P. Hemmer, 63, of Prairie Du Chien. He had non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Both were the only occupants of their vehicles.