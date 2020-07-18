14 hours later, Trump says he is ‘saddened’ by Lewis’ death

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fourteen hours passed before President Donald Trump took to Twitter to acknowledge the death of civil rights icon congressman John Lewis. In the meantime, Trump retweeted old missives excoriating former Vice President Joe Biden and lashed out at his national security adviser and niece for writing tell-all books about him. Trump also went golfing in northern Virginia. As Trump returned to the White House, he offered his and the first lady’s condolences in a two-sentence Twitter message. By that point all four living former U.S. presidents, Vice President Mike Pence and scores of lawmakers had publicly remarked on the passing of the lawmaker.