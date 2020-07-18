Opposing protests in front of Rep. Kind’s office building

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Saturday, Republican congressional candidate Jessi Ebben organized a Back the Badge rally and protest outside of Democratic Rep. Ron Kind's office in La Crosse.

The protest was formed due to Rep. Kind's recent voting for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

"We must push back against the negative narrative going against our law enforcement officers, who keep our communities safe, and the harmful rhetoric of defending the police" Ebben said. "Wisconsin's law enforcement officers lead the nation with high standards for policing, and Ron Kind has not supported them."

A counter rally took place across the street from the originally planned protest. Local members of Black Lives Matter spoke in support of police reform.

"We want to make a statement that there is nothing wrong with asking for police reform when you see the number of lives that have been lost," Local activist Katrina Sletten said. "That's not a bad thing, that's not an anti thing, it's just a community getting together to say hey, we can do better, here is how we would like to do better."

Ebben faces a primary challenge from fellow Republican Derrick Van Orden. The winner will advance to the general election in November against Rep. Kind.