Coronavirus patients swamp emergency rooms in some US states

A fast-rising rising tide of new coronavirus cases is flooding emergency rooms in parts of the United States. Some patients have been moved into hallways, and nurses are working extra shifts to keep up with the surge. Officials say patients struggling to breathe are being placed on ventilators in emergency wards since intensive care units are full, and the near-constant care they require is overtaxing workers who also are treating more typical ER cases. In Arizona, more than 2,000 people went to an ER with coronavirus symptoms on a single day, July 7.