Crews search river after call from EMT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Just after six p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were dispatched to search the Mississippi River after a 911 call suggested someone jumped from the Cameron St. Bridge.

La Crosse Fire Battalion Chief Bee Xiong said an EMT returning from a separate incident, driving on the Cass St. Bridge, called in a report of someone jumping out of a car then off the Cameron St. Bridge. Fire crews responded five minutes after receiving the call and began a sweep of the water.

River bystanders said they did not see anyone jump, and no body was found after the search wrapped up around 7:30.

"We didn't dive. We were just shooting with sonar, and if those spots that they hit looked credible then they were going to start dragging," said Xiong.

"But like I said, all of the spots that they hit in that area from the east side of the channel all the way to the middle of the channel where it was reported that the person supposedly jumped--they concluded that they weren't credible."

La Crosse Fire received assistance from La Crosse Police, the county sheriff's department, the DNR and Tri-State Ambulance.

The search is off for now. Anyone with information or a missing persons report should contact La Crosse County Emergency Services at (608) 785-9634.