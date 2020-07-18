Extreme heat and t-storms…

Partly sunny Friday…

High pressure meant quiet weather to end the work week, but it was certainly hot enough. Highs were in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Humidity levels climbed as dew points moved into the upper 60s to lower 70s, and those are rising for today.

Heat Advisory…

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 PM until 8 PM today for the entire WXOW viewing area. Highs will reach into the upper 80s to middle 90s, and heat index values will reach over 100 degrees. Please slow down, and stay hydrated if you have to be outside. Getting into air conditioning is the best option!

Storm system means t-storms…

An approaching cold front will mean t-storms early today. Be weather-aware and ready to take cover if storms approach your location. A second batch of strong to severe t-storms seems likely tonight.

Sunday looks great…

Temperatures and dew points will drop back a bit for Sunday, so it should be more comfortable, though highs will still reach into the middle 80s.

Pollen season continues…

Pollen and mold counts will be in the medium to high category this weekend.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden