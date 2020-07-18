Iowa reports 287 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is reporting 287 new positive coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. KCCI reports that the new cases reported as of 10 a.m. Saturday brought the number of positive cases to 37,903 since the pandemic began. Iowa’s coronavirus hospitalization numbers have been on the rise since the beginning of July. IDPH reported 210 patients hospitalized, unchanged from the previous day. There are 70 patients listed in intensive care, unchanged from the previous day.