John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

ATLANTA (AP) — John Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. He was 80.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed his passing late Friday night.

Lewis was the last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

He was best known for leading 600 protesters in the 1965 Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. Lewis was knocked to the ground and beaten by state troopers. Televised images forced the country’s attention on racial oppression.

A Democrat from Atlanta, he won his U.S. House seat in 1986.

Rep. John Lewis rose from poverty to become a leader of the civil rights movement before being elected to Congress.

Lewis was born in rural Alabama on Feb. 21, 1940, during the dark days of Jim Crow segregation.

He was beaten by Alabama state troopers while leading voting rights marchers in 1965, and he entered politics by winning a seat on the Atlanta City Council in 1981.

Lewis then won his first congressional race in 1986 and was re-elected 16 times by a wide margin in each election.

His honors include the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.