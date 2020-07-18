La Crosse arrest raises concern over police tactics

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A video that shows part of an early-morning arrest in La Crosse raised questions about tactics used by police.

In the video, with some audio removed for profanity, you can see a La Crosse police officer and a woman struggling. After this video was sent to our newsroom, we requested the arrest report from La Crosse Police.

The report said the woman, later identified as Aprina Rodriguez, was a passenger in a car that police intended to pull over for speeding. Police followed the car into the parking lot of the Walgreens on West Ave.

In the report, the arresting officer, identified asOfficer Cody Plenge, acknowledges the squad lights had not been activated and said it was because the attempt to pull the car over happened so quickly. Officer Plenge said all four people inside the car had gotten out of the vehicle.He then told them they were being pulled over for speeding and needed to get back in the car.

According to the arrest report, Rodriguez told the officer it was too late for police to pull them over and headed toward the store. Officer Plenge's responded by saying that she was not free to go, and an altercation followed.

In the report, Officer Plenge details his unsuccessful attempts to put Rodriguez in handcuffs by using what he calls decentralization techniques. She was eventually handcuffed when a second officer got involved. The report indicates that Rodriguez had a scrape on her elbow. Police said she was offered medical attention several times but refused.

Rodriguez was given a signature bond and then released. The driver was ticked for speeding and driving without a license.

We have been in contact with La Crosse Police to find out whether the chief has seen the video and if he believes the officer's response was appropriate. We also asked if the public perception about this event raises concerns about the department's conduct toward African-Americans.

In a Facebook posting of the body cam footage and incident report, the department said they will be reviewing the video to "determine that all officers' actions were consistent with department policy and training."