Newgarden gives Penske sweep of Iowa doubleheader

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Josef Newgarden led nearly wire-to-wire Saturday night to win the IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway, giving team owner Roger Penske a sweep of the double-header and his fourth victory across three series this weekend. Will Power finished second after wrecking out of the doubleheader opener. Graham Rahal finished third for his first podium in more than a year, while Pagenaud again came from the back to finish fourth and series leader Scott Dixon was fifth.