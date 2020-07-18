Play ball? Experts send mixed signals on MLB 60-game season

NEW YORK (AP) — Public health experts have mixed feelings about Major League Baseball’s hopes to open the season July 23. There is optimism because of the nature of the sport itself, which produces less on-field risk than basketball, football or hockey. Then again, players and their families face a daunting task staying safe off the field, especially with teams traveling to and from hard-hit regions, notably Florida and Texas. Efforts to limit transmissions at the ballpark have been successful so far, and experts believe protocols to keep players safe during their work day should suffice. Concern is much greater that players won’t be able to avoid the virus when they’re away from teammates.