Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United play to 0-0 draw

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United played to a 0-0 draw in the MLS is Back tournament in a match in which scoring opportunities were limited for both sides. The teams remained at the top of Group D with four points. Real Salt Lake has the advantage on goal differential. It was a missed opportunity for both clubs as the winner would have clinched a spot in the round of 16 with a victory. The match lacked excitement and scoring chances, and was the second match of the tournament to finish in a scoreless draw.