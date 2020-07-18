Republicans pick Freitas in closely watched House contest

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans have picked state Del. Nick Freitas as their candidate in one of the country’s most closely watched congressional races. News outlets report Freitas won a convention Saturday to be the GOP nominee for a Richmond-area congressional district and face freshman U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger in the fall. Freitas defeated state Del. John McGuire and several other candidates in a hard-fought convention that took several hours and three rounds of voting before a winner was declared.