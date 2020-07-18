Rubio confuses Black rights icons Cummings, Lewis, in tweet

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio mistakenly posted a photo of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings in a tweet meant to honor the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. The Republican senator quickly replaced the tweet Saturday with a new post. He acknowledged the error and displayed a video of himself with Lewis, a Democratic lawmaker who died Friday at the age of 80. Both Lewis and Cummings fought for civil rights. Lewis represented Atlanta; the Democratic Cummings represented a district in Maryland for 12 terms until he died in October at age 68.