Veterinarians warn of signs of heat exhaustion in dogs

(WXOW/WKOW) -- With a heat advisory in place Saturday for our area on Saturday, veterinarians want to remind you that your pets can also be impacted by the heat.

Veterinarians list the following as signs of heat exhaustion in dogs:

Excessive panting, difficulty breathing

Excessive drooling

Bright red, gray, purple or bluish gums

Lack of urine

Rapid pulse

Muscle tremors

Lethargy or weakness

Vomiting or diarrhea

Dizziness

You're advised to make sure your dogs and other pets have plenty of water, spend limited time outside, and are not left in parked cars.

