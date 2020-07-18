Veterinarians warn of signs of heat exhaustion in dogs
(WXOW/WKOW) -- With a heat advisory in place Saturday for our area on Saturday, veterinarians want to remind you that your pets can also be impacted by the heat.
Veterinarians list the following as signs of heat exhaustion in dogs:
- Excessive panting, difficulty breathing
- Excessive drooling
- Bright red, gray, purple or bluish gums
- Lack of urine
- Rapid pulse
- Muscle tremors
- Lethargy or weakness
- Vomiting or diarrhea
- Dizziness
You're advised to make sure your dogs and other pets have plenty of water, spend limited time outside, and are not left in parked cars.
