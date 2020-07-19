Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Buffalo County

Buffalo County (WQOW) - One woman is dead after she was struck by a train Saturday afternoon.

Buffalo County officials said they were dispatched to the City of Alma around 12:30 p.m, at a crossing near the 300 block of South Main Street. That crossing is reportedly a common place for fishing.

70-year-old Linda Sanden, of Albert Lea, MN was found with fatal injuries near the tracks.

According to officials, the initial investigation showed Sanden and a family member were preparing to go fishing when Sanden began to carry fishing gear across the tracks.

An eastbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train was nearing the area where Sanden was on the tracks. The train crew reportedly made efforts to warn the woman and attempted to stop the train, but were unable to avoid a collision.

The Alma Fire Department, Alma Police Department, Buffalo County Coroner’s Office, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Talbot Funeral Home, and Western Buffalo County Ambulance Service all responded to the scene. The City of Alma Police Department will be taking over any future investigation.