Russian ambassador rejects virus vaccine hacking claims

LONDON (AP) — Russia’s ambassador to Britain has rejected allegations that his country’s intelligence services tried to steal information about a coronavirus vaccine. Andrei Kelin said in a BBC interview broadcast Sunday that there was “no sense” in the allegations made last week by the United States, Britain and Canada. Kelin also said his country had no interest in interfering in British politics. Intelligence agencies in the U.S., Britain and Canada on Thursday accused the hacking group APT29, known as Cozy Bear, of attacking academic and pharmaceutical research institutions involved in COVID-19 vaccine development. Britain Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also said that “Russian actors” had tried to interfere in last year’s general election.