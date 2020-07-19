Slightly Cooler Sunday

Super Hot Saturday...

Most of us got to the upper 80s-mid 90s in the Coulee Region on Saturday. This along with very high dew points made our "feels-like" temperatures climb into the triple digits for some. We saw mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. An advancing cold front with eventually spark up showers and thunderstorms later this evening into tonight, mainly near the Twin Cities.

Cooler Sunday...

That cold front will work its magic for Sunday dropping our temperatures and humidity levels as well. Expect highs in the mid 80s Sunday with dew points in the low 60s. We should see plenty of sunshine for Sunday and Monday with a few passing clouds. Precip chances for these two days is looking low.

Rest of the forecast...

Heading into Tuesday we could see another round of thunderstorms but right now keeping it just a slight chance. Our temperatures are looking rather pleasant this week with highs in the low 80s for Monday-Thursday with a couple of thunderstorm chances scattered throughout.

Have a good day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears