Child abduction, forced labor scandal widens in south Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A child-abduction scandal in southern Mexico is widening as prosecutors released additional evidence that an adult child thief apparently used other children to help abduct a missing 2 ½ year-old boy.  A state prosecutor said surveillance camera showed a boy and a girl, both apparently around 12 years-old talking to a woman who is a suspect in the abduction. The search for the boy already led prosecutors to a house in Chiapas state on the Guatemalan border where 23 abducted children were being kept at a house and forced to sell trinkets in the street.  The missing boy was not among them.   

