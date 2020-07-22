Crash on Stae Highway 131 in Sparta on 7/21/20

SPARTA, Wisc.(WXOW)- On July 21, 2020, around 5:39 am, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury crash involving two vehicles on State Highway 131 and the Interstate 90 westbound off-ramp.

According to the report, the officers found a red 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan that suffered front end damage as well as a red 2018 Ford F-150 with driver side damage.

Two of the following drivers have been identified in the accident. The first, Scott Schwerin of Maple Grove, Minnesota was the driver of the Ford F-150 and was cited with failing to yield to a right away. The other identified driver in the accident was Jennifer Wells of Elroy, WI who was driving the Dodge Grand Caravan and was later transported to medical facilities with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Monroe Sheriff's office along with Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance, Tomah Fire Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Area Rescue Technicians, and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center all responded to the accident.