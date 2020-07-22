It’s National Hot Dog Day!

(WXOW/CNN) - Today is National Hot Dog Day!

Wednesday is the day to fill up on a frankfurter, dig in on a dog, and say "Yes Siree" to a sausage.

Whatever you call it, there's no doubt, it is a summertime staple on a bun.

You can pop one on the grill, toast it over a fire, boil it up, or pop it in the microwave.

But whatever you do - Don't put ketchup on it!

At least that's what the folks in Chicago will tell you....

But really, you can enjoy "Your" dog any way you like....