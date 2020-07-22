Rookies on hold as Packers wait for approval

Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) Packers rookies may not be allowed to report to Lambeau Field Thursday.

The teams COVID-19 safety plan has yet to be approved by the NFL Players Association, according to multiple reports.

As of Wednesday evening, only eight teams have been approved.

Packers President Mark Murphy said to expect a very reduced number of fans at Packers home games this season, probably around 10-12 thousand.

Masks will be required.

Many have wondered if, even with all the precautions, can the NFL have a full season?

Murphy is confident.

""I am. It's challenging though, john. You have seen that. I think, I don't know a bunch about the NHL, the NBA has a bubble- I don't think that is practical or feasible for us. So I think we can learn some from the Major League Baseball in terms of what they are trying to do," Murphy said during a Zoom conference call Tuesday.