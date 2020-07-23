Biden, Obama pair in socially distanced video to decry Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden and Barack Obama are stepping up their attacks on President Donald Trump and defending their own time in the White House in a new video. Its their first in-person meeting since the coronavirus outbreak began, enlisting the former president to help slam his successor’s response to the pandemic. Snippets offered by Biden’s campaign show Obama and Biden wearing masks while arriving at an office, then sitting down well apart from each other to observe social distancing for a bare-faced chat. The full video will be posted on social media on Thursday. Teasers show Biden and Obama discussing passing their administration’s signature health care law and blaming Trump for stoking division and animosity among Americans.