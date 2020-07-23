Bombing at open-air market wounds 20 in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a bomb has exploded at an open-air market in the northwest, wounding at least 20 people. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the town of Parachinar. It’s a majority Shiite town that has been targeted by Sunni militant groups several times in recent years, leaving dozens dead. It’s west of Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan. The province’s former tribal regions have long served as hideouts for the Taliban and other militants though authorities claim they have cleared the area in recent years. Attacks still occasionally take place.