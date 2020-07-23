Enbridge says contractor vessels may have damaged pipeline

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Enbridge says damage that prompted the temporary shutdown of its underwater oil pipelines in a Great Lakes channel may have been done by vessels working for the company. The Canadian company this week submitted to government agencies the results of its investigation into “disturbances” that were discovered during inspections of dual pipelines that run across Michigan’s Straits of Mackinac. They are part of Line 5, which carries oil and liquids used in propane. The report says a number of vessels that had been operating in the area were Enbridge contractors. But the company remains uncertain whether any were responsible. Enbridge says both pipelines are safe to operate.