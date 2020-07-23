Greece will do ‘whatever necessary’ in dispute with Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has warned it will do “whatever is necessary” to defend its sovereign rights in response to plans by neighbor Turkey to proceed with an oil-and-gas research mission south of Greek islands in the Eastern Mediterranean. The dispute over seabed mineral rights has led to increased navy deployments by both NATO members in the region, where a Turkish research vessel, the Oruc Reis, is being prepared for a survey mission. Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas described the mission Thursday as a direct violation of Greek sovereignty.