Johnson stresses ‘sheer might’ of UK as he visits Scotland

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed that the United Kingdom’s response to the coronavirus pandemic shows the country’s “sheer might” as he sought to underline the bonds that tie the nations of the U.K. together. Johnson made the remark during a visit to Scotland on Thursday. His trip does not include a meeting with Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon, who countered the prime minister’s upbeat tone with a tweet saying that Johnson’s presence “highlights” the arguments for Scottish independence. Polls have indicated increasing support for Scottish independence in recent months. Johnson is expected to emphasize in a speech that being part of the U.K. helped save hundreds of thousands of Scottish jobs during the pandemic.