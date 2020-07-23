18 new cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County, 9 more in Trempealeau County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department said they had eighteen new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

This comes as the state said Thursday they had more than 1,000 new cases.

Demographically, half of the people were in their 20s. Five males and four females between 20-29 tested positive for the virus. Three men and one woman in their 30s also tested positive. Also, two men in their 40s, and females in their 50s, 60s, and 80s were also confirmed positives

The county now has had 703 total confirmed cases.

Of those, 594 have recovered, or 84 percent, with 109 considered active according to the county's website.

Six people remain hospitalized.

In all, with the addition of 24 tests, the county has had 15,057 total negative test results.

Overall, the county's positive rate rose to 4.5 percent. Thursday's results came back at 43 percent.

The state's Department of Health Services now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

The COVID-19 Compass for La Crosse County moved back into the Severe Risk (Red) category on Wednesday. The reason given for the move was that two of their three categories, Epidemiology, and Public Health, are in the red. It had been in the orange, or high risk, category.

The county's Outbreaks and Investigations page lists places within the county with public risk to exposure to a lab-confirmed case of the virus within the past two weeks.

For anyone who might have been at one of the high-risk locations listed, they're asked to fill out a screening and referral form found here for testing if appropriate.

People who visited those locations, the county said, should quarantine and limit contact with others.

In the Western Wisconsin region, comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, six people are hospitalized with COVID-19. None are in intensive care.

Buffalo County saw five new cases on Thursday.

Monroe County had seven new cases on Thursday. A male 15-19, male in his 20s, male in his 40s, two males in their 50s, a woman in her 50s, and a woman in her 60s all tested positive for the virus.

Trempealeau County reported nine new cases.

Here is a look at the case counts in the region:

County Positives Negatives Deaths Buffalo 33 (+5) 1,389 2 Crawford 49 2,967 0 Grant 265 (+4) 7,683 13 Jackson 38 5,257 1 La Crosse 703 (+18) 15,057 1 Monroe 167 (+7) 6,065 1 Trempealeau 255 (+9) 4,331 1 Vernon 45 4,140 0 Figures in the table are provided by each individual county's health department

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: