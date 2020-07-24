Stocks fall with tech’s continued slide, US-China tensions

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is struggling again on Friday as big technology stocks continue to fall back to earth and as tensions ramp higher between the world’s two largest economies. The S&P 500 was 0.5% lower after the first hour of trading, after being down 1% earlier in the morning. Technology stocks accounted for most of the slide, with Intel the heaviest weight after it announced a delay of its next-generation chip. Stocks fell more sharply in Asian and European markets, and all the uncertainty helped gold top $1,900 per ounce, near its record high.