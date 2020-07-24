AT&T rolls out 5G network nationwide

(CNN) - AT&T has announced its 5G network is now rolled out nationwide.

The telecommunications company says it's available to 205 million consumers in nearly 400 markets across the U.S.

The new 5G is the next generation of wireless network technology.

It provides increased speeds and bandwidth and is expected to improve automation and remote working tools.

But just because it's considered available nationwide, large parts of the country are not yet covered.

You can only use the network if 5G is part of your phone plan, and you have a phone that's 5G enabled.

AT&T follows behind T-Mobile which had already rolled out its 5G network in the U.S.