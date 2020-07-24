Blue Jays to play in Buffalo minor league park amid pandemic

TORONTO (AP) — The displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in Buffalo, New York, this year amid the pandemic. The team had been looking for a major league ballpark after the Canadian government didn’t allow the club to play in Toronto, but was unsuccessful in securing a big league site. The Blue Jays say the greater part of their home schedule will be played in the home of the club’s Triple-A affiliate. The Blue Jays’ first game in Buffalo will be either on July 31 against the Phillies or on Aug. 11 against the Marlins.