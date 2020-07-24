Depp’s lawyers play video showing Heard ‘attacked’ sister

LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp’s lawyers in his libel suit against a British tabloid have played video footage in a London courtroom that they claim showed Amber Heard “attacked” her sister. The lawyers said they received the video from an “anonymous source” on Thursday night after Heard’s sister testified that she had never been attacked by Heard. Depp is suing the publisher of The Sun and the newspaper’s executive editor over an April 2018 article that labeled him a “wife beater.” The Sun’s defense relies on 14 allegations made by Heard of violence by Depp. He has said during the trial that he was the one abused during the couple’s marriage.