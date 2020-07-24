France pledges $17 million to Lebanon’s struggling schools

MECHREF, Lebanon (AP) — France’s visiting foreign minister has pledged €15 million , which is about $17 million, in aid to Lebanon’s schools that are struggling under the weight of the country’s economic crisis. The minister said on Friday that France will not let the “Lebanese youth alone” face the crisis, which has also hit the education sector. Schools have let teachers and administrators go and many face the risk of closure. The French assistance will go to a network of over 50 French and Francophone schools. France, the former colonial power, is leading efforts to help Lebanon out of the crisis.