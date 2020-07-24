WATCH 7 pm: Holmen HS graduation parade

WATCH 7 pm: Holmen HS graduation paradeNew
News app viewers can watch here
At 7 p.m., a special parade takes place to recognize the achievements of the Holmen High School Class of 2020.
The parade makes its way through the main part of Holmen.
For those of you who are unable to watch the parade, you can see it live on WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.
