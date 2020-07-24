In-store dancing leads to Hawaii visitor quarantine arrest

HONOLULU (AP) — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for violating Hawaii’s quarantine after investigators saw videos of her dancing in a store and dining out. Hawaii officials say Anne Salamanca arrived in Honolulu on July 6 and a few days later was found violating the quarantine. The state mandated a 14-day quarantine on arriving travelers to curb the spread of the coronavirus. KITV reports she’s a “social media influencer” who arrived from Manila. The news station reports she apologized on social media and claimed law enforcement told her she could go out if she tested negative. Attorney General Clare Connors says investigators wouldn’t say that.