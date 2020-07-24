Iowa juvenile accused of disemboweling dog, killing kitten

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa juvenile has been charged with two counts of animal torture in the brutal deaths of a dog and a kitten. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says in a news release Friday that the incidents were discovered last week at a Des Moines apartment complex. Animal Services officers called to the complex on July 17 found an adult dog that had been disemboweled but was still alive. The ARL says the dog’s injuries were so horrific that officers immediately euthanized the dog to end its suffering. Later the same day, animal officers were again sent to the complex, where they found an 8-week-old kitten that had suffered a traumatic death.