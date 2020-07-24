Lawyers for Huawei CFO say she’s Trump bargaining chip

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lawyers for a senior executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei say her extradition hearing should be dropped because comments by U.S. President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest. Meng Wanzhou is the daughter of Huawei’s founder and Canada arrested her at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. In recent court filing’s Meng’s lawyers argue the U.S. is using the extradition to secure a trade advantage and say that is undermining the integrity of Canada’s judicial proceedings.