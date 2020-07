LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Friends and family of Ben Belzer gathered at Myrick Park to celebrate the 25-year-old's life after he passed away in a tubing accident on Saturday, July, 18.

Belzer worked for Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers as his personal assistant.

Governor Evers attended the funeral.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Belzer's family hosted the celebration in a drive-thru format at Myrick Park's main shelter.