Darvish expected to start as Cubs host the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (0-1, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (1-0, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Cubs: Yu Darvish (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

The Cubs finished 37-39 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Chicago hit .252 as a team last season and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.

The Brewers finished 45-31 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game last year.

INJURIES: Cubs: Jose Quintana: (left thumb), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.