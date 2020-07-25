Death of young actor fuels debate on nepotism in Bollywood

NEW DELHI (AP) — The entertainment capital of India may be reeling under the coronavirus onslaught, but its celebrity inhabitants are being roiled by troubles of another kind. The recent suicide of a young and popular actor in Mumbai has fueled a reckoning over the privileges of the Bollywood elite, laying bare the simmering fault lines between the haves and have-nots of the Hindi-language movie industry. “Dil Bechara,” or “Helpless Heart,” Sushant Singh Rajput’s final movie, was released Friday on a streaming platform, six weeks after the 34-year-old was found dead in his apartment.