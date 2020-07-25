DNR Secretary Cole applauds Great American Outdoors Act

(WQOW) - After the passage of a congressional bill that would put more funds into public lands and parks, DNR Secretary Preston Cole said its benefits to Wisconsin are coming at a much needed time.

In a virtual press conference with Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wisconsin), Cole said the bipartisan backed Great American Outdoors Act will help the state address a backlog in needed maintenance and park improvements on public lands.



$900 million from the act's funding also will be put toward land and water conservation projects annually.



Cole added the pandemic has lead to more people, from both in and out of state, turning to Wisconsin's public lands, lakes and rivers for recreation, so the funds will help preserve those sites for years to come.

"Preserving our public lands and investing in our outdoor recreation will have long lasting benefits for generations," said Cole. "Over the last few months we've seen a major uptick in people enjoying the great outdoors from record state park Attendence to increases to hunting and fishing licenses."



The funding for the act comes from fees collected through rental and royalty payments on offshore oil and natural gas development rather than tax dollars.