García homers twice as White Sox pound Twins 10-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Leury García homered from both sides of the plate, helping Dallas Keuchel and the Chicago White Sox pound the Minnesota Twins 10-3. Edwin Encarnación hit a two-run drive as the White Sox bounced back nicely after losing 10-5 to the reigning AL Central champions on Friday night. Eloy Jiménez and James McCann also went deep on the second day of the pandemic-delayed 60-game season. Nelson Cruz connected for Minnesota, which hit a major league-record 307 homers last year.