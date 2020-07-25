Juneau County village advises residents not to drink its water

UNION CENTER (WKOW) -- A village in Juneau County is telling people who live there not to drink their water.

The village of Union Center says someone may have tampered with the village's water reservoir and the water could be contaminated.

The village is telling residents not to use tap water for drinking and cooking until further notice. People are advised to use only bottled water.

In a letter posted on the village's Facebook page, village president Alan Scott said they will inform residents when tests show the water is safe again. They expect that will happen early next week.

The village has cases of water available to residents at the fire station at the following times:

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The cases of water are available at one case per residence per day.