Kepler hits 2 HR, Twins power past White Sox 10-5 in opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Max Kepler homered against White Sox ace Lucas Giolito in his first two at-bats and the Minnesota Twins beat Chicago 10-5 in the clubs’ first game of a 60-game season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. White Sox slugger Yoán Moncada had three hits, including a three-run shot off José Berrios in the second inning that tied the game at 5. Jorge Polanco answered with a two-run single in the fourth inning to put Minnesota ahead for good. Giolito and Berrios struggled, and a duel between the All-Star right-handers never materialized.