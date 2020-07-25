Onalaska High School students celebrate graduation in “city-wide caravan”

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska High School class of 2020 celebrated their graduation with a "city-wide caravan" parade on Saturday.

Parents oranized the parade so they could send their students off to the next adventure at a safe social distance. Between air-horns, novelty cars and decorated signs the students said it made the moment more real.

"Knowing that this is the last hurrah and this is the last time I'll ever see most of these people and do anything high school related makes the whole moment seem more monumental," Graduate Audrey Akins said.

Akins said she'll attend Belmont University in the fall.