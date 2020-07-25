One arrested after La Crescent man is stabbed in Monroe Co. incident

CATARACT, Wis. (WXOW) - A Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after he's accused of stabbing a man at a bar in rural Monroe County.

On Friday, a few minutes before midnight, Monroe County Sheriff's deputies were called to Baron's Gentlemens Club east of Cataract for a report of a fight.

The caller later said one person was stabbed and the suspect fled into some nearby woods.

Deputies found a 30-year-old La Crescent man with a stab wound to his lower chest.

He was taken to Sparta Mayo Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The man's name wasn't released.

Authorities surrounded the area where the man was hiding. He surrendered after a sheriff's office K-9 officer gave commands to the person.

He was identified as Samuel R. Walker, 35, of Whitesburg, Tennessee.

The sheriff's office said he is held in the Monroe County Jail on charges of Aggravated Battery-Intending Great Bodily Harm, battery, disorderly conduct, and endangering safety with a dangerous weapon.