Staying hot with multiple storm chances

Hot Saturday...

Summer definitely made a statement on Saturday with highs in the low 90s and heat indices or feels like temperatures well over that 100 degree mark. We did have some clouds in the area which helped a little bit but it was VERY humid as well. A couple of showers popped up especially across Southern Minnesota and could stick around for Saturday evening. These showers are scattered so not everyone will see one, but if you do it could offer some nice relief. I think our best chance for showers/t-storms comes overnight into Sunday.

Storms Possible Sunday...

An advancing cold front will bring us the chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. There is a slight chance for a few showers in the morning but right now the best chance for rain looks to be in the afternoon/evening. Sunday will still be pretty hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and intense humidity. A couple storms on Sunday could be on the stronger side, gusty winds would be the main concern.

Rest of the forecast...

To be honest, this forecast is shaping up to be pretty nice! We are looking at comfortable temperatures, tolerable dew points and some sunshine for the first half of this upcoming week. We can expect low 80s starting Monday and lasting into next weekend!

Have a great night,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears