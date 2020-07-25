Western celebrates graduates with diploma drive-thru

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College celebrated 2020 graduates by handing out drive-thru diplomas on Saturday.

The college canceled the official commencement set for August 23 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Faculty celebrated by cheering on their students as they drove through the parking lot and commemorated this collegiate chapter of their lives.

"I've been doing that through their journey and I'm probably going to be doing that until I'm old and gray," Western Technical College Digital Media Program Chair Mark Davini said. "This is a small but mighty group--it's just incredible."

"It's so much more satisfying than just getting it all in the mail," Graduate Christian Schaller said. "Meeting my friends was one of the best times that I had at Western."