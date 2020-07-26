Arrests and clashes follow anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Police say they arrested more than a dozen Israelis in country-wide protests that drew thousands of people in a growing and persistent show of force against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his handling of the coronavirus crisis. Thousands of people demonstrated outside Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem and in a seaside park in Tel Aviv, demanding Netanyahu’s resignation or slamming his response to the crisis. Police said Sunday 12 people were arrested at the Jerusalem protest the previous night for being involved in disturbances. Two other people were arrested in separate locations for attacking protesters with pepper spray and a knife.